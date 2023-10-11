WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –
Wheeling resident Naomi Hupp celebrated her 104th birthday Wednesday.
Her latest joke is “Everything gets better with age–except bananas.”
What leads to a long life? In Naomi’s case, a couple of things.
“Well she’s had excellent lifestyle habits. She always did everything in moderation. She’s very much a musical person. Music has always been part of her life. “John Lowe – Naomi’s son
Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren visited her at Elmhurst, along with caregivers and friends
“Naomi has been a resident of Elmhurst since 2009. We are celebrating a milestone. She has turned 104 years of age. Elmhurst has never had a resident that has basically reached this milestone before. And we’re very excited for her and her family.”
Jamie Crow – Executive Director, Elmhurst
Healthy habits, everything in moderation, music and love have gotten Naomi 104 birthdays.