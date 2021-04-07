Wheeling Residents Indicted On Drug Charges

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Cordale Antonio Williams and Tina Soper, of both of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted today on drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Williams, 30, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine Hydrochloride,” one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base,” one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” one count of “Unlawful Possession of Ammunition,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride.”

Soper, 43, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine Hydrochloride,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride,” and one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise.”

Both are accused of working together to distribute cocaine base, methamphetamine, and cocaine hydrochloride from the summer of 2020 to March 2021 in Ohio County. Williams, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, is accused of having two 9mm pistols, a .380 pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and 105 rounds of various ammunition. Soper is also accused of maintaining a house for drug trafficking on Edgwood Street in Wheeling.