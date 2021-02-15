Wheeling residents makin’ bank on the calm before the storm

Word around the block is some shovelers are making $25 a home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As if snow wasn’t enough, ice is on the way to Wheeling and residents were seen all throughout the Friendly City hard at work trying to get ahead of the treacherous conditions predicted for the evening.

Some told 7News this is the worst winter they’ve seen in a decade.

Some Wheeling residents are MAKIN’ BANK after the early morning snowfall… & while some cars have just accepted they’ll stay buried ❄️, shovelers tell me they’re getting to work NOW to get ahead of the storm tonight 🧊 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/eJ4xobDXyG — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) February 15, 2021

While the highways were okay throughout much of the day, the backroads were white as can be.

This is the most wintery winter we’ve had in probably at least 10 years as far as regular snowfall, regular cold weather. The past number of winters we’ve just had snowfall here or there. I think last winter we might not have even had an inch. Neal Warren, Owner, Hall of Frame

The snow is a headache for some drivers, but is also giving back problems for some residents with a stubborn snowblower.

Technical difficulties, so we gotta get it fixed up and then we’ll be back out and shovel all this.” Taven, Jenah & Tylan: Wheeling Shovelers

But Wheelingites said a winter storm in the Ohio Valley is not all bad.

Every once in a while, you need a good winter. It makes you appreciate the summers better so, I’m kind of liking it. Neal Warren, Owner, Hall of Frame

It’s a mess to drive in, but I love it because it’s a way to make money. Lisa Green, Wheeling Snow Shoveler

Word around the block is some shovelers are making $25 a home, which might help fix that broken snowblower and pay for the buckets of salt, brooms, shovels and the arm workout.

When you get more snow, then the profit comes. Over time you’ll make your money back for sure. Taven, Jenah & Tylan, Wheeling Shovelers

While tedious work sweeping the snow away to watch more fall, shovelers are invested in the long way to go before this story is done.

I’ve just done one so far. You caught me early. Lisa Green, Wheeling Snow Shoveler

You gotta salt it. That way it’s not so bad when you come out. Taven, Wheeling Shoveler

You heard Taven first, you want to get that salt down to prevent this ice from forming. And if you need some help shoveling your sidewalk and are willing to pay, you can reach out to Tylan at tylanmayo@gmail.com