Wheeling restaurants already biting at the idea of $20,000 outdoor dining renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City wants restaurants to be friendly with the great outdoors!

Wheeling just recently approved an outdoor dining program, inspired by the pandemic.

The city is now offering to pay up to $20,000, reimbursing 90-percent of eligible expenditures. So, if you’re an eatery with sights on outdoor tables, listen up!

Expenditures must have occurred after March 15, 2020 in order to be eligible.

‘Expenditures’ are things like awnings, lighting, fees for architects with the goal of constructing a ‘safe’ dining experience in the COVID era.

Wheeling’s development director says right out the gate of this program, restaurants want a bite out of this allocated American Rescue money.

Well, I’ve already had three calls this morning so I think it’s going to be a very active program. Eating establishments really had to re-think the way they were going to provide their service. And, outdoor dining is one of the easiest ways to do that and still be open during any pandemic. Nancy Prager, Economic and Community Development Director

Prager says even before the pandemic residents were interested eating outside, and now this up-to $20,000 check per restaurant could cook up a new look for Wheeling.

If you own a restaurant in Wheeling and were thinking about creating an outdoor space, this might be your sign. Head here to apply.