Wheeling Rotary gets good economic news from the experts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some Ohio Valley residents got a bright economic outlook from an expert in the field.

Linda Duessel, Senior Vice President of the mutual fund company Federated Hermes, provided an economic outlook for the coming year on Tuesday during the Rotary Club of Wheeling’s meeting.

The company manages customer assets all over the world.

Duessel has been a regular on CNBC’s Closing Bell, also appearing on on Fox News and Bloomberg Television.

She told the group the current economy is strong and investor confidence should be high.

I think we should remember that all of the things we have to concern ourselves with we should be bullish into the next year. We at Federated Hermes are bullish for a continuation of the stock market advance. Linda Duessel, Senior Vice President, Federated Hermes

Duessel said there are a record number of job openings across the country, which also points to a growing economy over the next year.

She added to look for a stronger global economy over the next year as well.