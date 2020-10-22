Wheeling Salvation Army to open winter freeze shelter to everyone

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Salvation Army has received a grant from BB&T bank, and plan to use it to provide safety and warmth for the homeless in the area.

Although it is not open just yet– once cold weather hits, a winter freeze shelter will open on 16th street and stay open until mid-April.

They’re teaming up with Catholic Charities to provide two meals a day, plus coffee hot chocolate, snacks, and a T.V.

The shelter will be open from 8 am until 4 pm, then will open back up from 5pm until 7 am.

It’s open to everyone and proof of residency is not required.

We are always open if there are women and children that need a place to stay. We have what’s called ‘white flag’ and we will put cots in our lobby if that’s what’s needed. So, we don’t turn anyone away for a place to stay if they do need it. We do ask for good conduct while they’re here in the building, and my staff will be just monitoring that. MARK VAN METER — CAPTAIN, SALVATION ARMY WHEELING

The Salvation army says they will be practicing social distancing, and about ten people will be allowed in the doors at a time.

The grant totals $23,500 but they are still looking for nearly $7,000 more. They say they still need volunteers and sealed donations as well.

If you would like to donate you can call them at (304) 233-4400