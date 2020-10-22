Wheeling Salvation Army to open winter freeze shelter to everyone

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Salvation Army has received a grant from BB&T bank, and plan to use it to provide safety and warmth for the homeless in the area.
Although it is not open just yet– once cold weather hits, a winter freeze shelter will open on 16th street and stay open until mid-April.
They’re teaming up with Catholic Charities to provide two meals a day, plus coffee hot chocolate, snacks, and a T.V.
The shelter will be open from 8 am until 4 pm, then will open back up from 5pm until 7 am.
It’s open to everyone and proof of residency is not required.
We are always open if there are women and children that need a place to stay. We have what’s called ‘white flag’ and we will put cots in our lobby if that’s what’s needed. So, we don’t turn anyone away for a place to stay if they do need it. We do ask for good conduct while they’re here in the building, and my staff will be just monitoring that.MARK VAN METER — CAPTAIN, SALVATION ARMY WHEELING
The Salvation army says they will be practicing social distancing, and about ten people will be allowed in the doors at a time.
The grant totals $23,500 but they are still looking for nearly $7,000 more. They say they still need volunteers and sealed donations as well.
If you would like to donate you can call them at (304) 233-4400
