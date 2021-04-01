Wheeling Social Security Office Moving To New Location

The Wheeling Social Security office will relocate to its new location at 1231 Warwood Avenue, Wheeling, WV, on Monday, April 12, 2021. Business operations at 123 16th Street will end after close of business on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Social Security employees continue to work remotely to provide the vital services the public relies on through online services and phone services, and offices are not able to accept in-person visitors at this time, except by appointment for certain situations, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus for more information about services during the pandemic.

Most Social Security services do not require a visit to an office. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Through their my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits.

The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.

Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.