Wheeling Soup Kitchen re-opens after shutting down for two weeks

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has reopened its doors this morning after shutting down for two weeks.
The soup kitchen initially closed down after one of its part-time employees tested positive for the virus.
However, a second person tested positive but was asymptomatic, closing down the facility for another week.
Although their doors were closed, officials say the soup kitchen staff was still there to help.
