Wheeling Soup Kitchen re-opens after shutting down for two weeks

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has reopened its doors this morning after shutting down for two weeks.

The soup kitchen initially closed down after one of its part-time employees tested positive for the virus.

However, a second person tested positive but was asymptomatic, closing down the facility for another week.

Although their doors were closed, officials say the soup kitchen staff was still there to help.
We’ll have a full look tonight on 7 News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter