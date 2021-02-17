Wheeling State Of The City Address Postponed

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) – Mayor Glenn Elliott’s annual State of the City address that is typically held in late February has been postponed until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By delaying the event, Mayor Glenn Elliott is hopeful that the annual update could be an in-person gathering. However, if CDC guidelines do not permit such an event this summer, the City will look at other options available.

“With attendance steadily growing since it was started in 2010, the State of the City Address has evolved into an annual staple event in Wheeling. It provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate Wheeling’s finest individuals and organizations while providing the mayor a forum to update on current projects and advocate new ideas,” he said. “By delaying the event until July, it is our sincere hope that we will still be able to have a live, in-person State of the City Address in 2021. But if we cannot, we will explore options to conduct the event virtually at that time.”

Throughout the last year, city officials have taken precautions to ensure guidelines set by the CDC, the Governor’s Office and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department with regard to COVID-19 are followed. Many City Council meetings along with meetings of City boards and commissions meetings have been held virtually throughout 2020 and into 2021, but with the recent decrease in the number of positive cases in Ohio County and the State of West Virginia, officials are cautiously hoping to return to in-person activities in the near future.