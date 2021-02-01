Wheeling Symphony invites you to “Eat, Drink & Be Mine” this Valentine’s Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you struggling to come up with the perfect Valentine’s Day date this year?

Guests can enjoy either a brunch or dinner on February 14 accompanied by a big band performance of the music of George Gershwin.

It will be held at Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium with a special menu created by Chef Thomas Raymond.

Brunch will be at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Or, there’s also a take-out option that will allow you to enjoy the same dinner at home and watch the performance online.

I think it’s important not only for the community to be able to hear the music and feel a little sense of normalcy during these tough times, but also for our musicians. Musicians are very social animals. We want to be performing for people and with each other and even to be able to do something like this on a slightly reduced scale feels very special for us. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is working with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and Oglebay to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.

There’s a survey that gets sent out to all of our audience members and our musicians as well as the Oglebay staff who’s going to be working the event that does symptom checks. There’s temperature checks on site at the door. We have the capacity well well below even the half capacity restriction that’s imposed right now so that everyone can feel safe and really really enjoy their time. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Due to limited capacity, spaces for the in-person events are filling up fast.

Visit wheelingsymphony.com for details on how to attend or call 304-232-6191 to reserve your meals for the take-home dinner.

This is part of a series of concerts the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra plans to put on for the public through May.

Devlin said they are also preparing for a Fall season that will look different, but plan to be back at The Capitol in January 2022.