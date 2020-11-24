Wheeling Symphony Orchestra goes virtual

Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- WSO on the GO Annual Fundraiser and Concert will look a little different this year.

The Holiday from the Barn is going virtual and the concert will feature Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet.

The annual event funds the free ensemble concert series WSO on the GO, so it was more important than ever to go virtual.

Tickets for Holiday from the Barn are $75, which includes a donation to the WSO on the GO program, a password protected link to the concert stream and a WSO gift bag filled with “tasty treats.”

The concert will be streamed on Sunday, December 6 at 5:00 p.m. and will be available until 10:00 p.m.

