Wheeling Symphony Orchestra offers “pop-up” July 4th concerts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble will be bringing their musical talents to three “pop-up” performances for the 4th of July across Wheeling.

The ensemble will be performing at Garden Park in Warwood at 11 a.m., Dimmeydale Park in Dimmeydale at 12;15 p.m., and at Bridge Part on Wheeling Island at 1:30 p.m.

Each performance will last thirty minutes. Due to Covid-19, symphony orchestra was unable to do their typical 4th of July celebration at Heritage Port, but those performing are happy to offer music to the public while following community guidelines.

“We see it as an important part of this community to bring music and entertainment to the Ohio Valley and I think we are really excited to bring music this 4th of July and who doesn’t love a good patriotic march, just come out, you know, social distance with your family and friends and enjoy some music for half an hour,” said Bryan Braunlich, the Wheeling symphony orchestra general manager.

The pop-up concert performances are free to the public.