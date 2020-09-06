Wheeling Symphony Orchestra set to perform live broadcast of Music Under the Stars tonight

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Labor Day program, Music Under the Stars today. The program will be live on My Ohio Valley and streaming on WTRF.com from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The program will feature soprano Bridgette Gan and will be conducted by John Devlin.

You can expect to see an incredible performance of Disney, Broadway, Patriotic and Classical favorites.

You can watch the concert safely from your own home on My Ohio Valley or on WTRF.com or enjoy the music from your favorite socially-distanced location throughout Oglebay Park.

“The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is so happy to be able once again to bring its musicians together to make live music,” said music director John Devlin.

“Although this year’s version will look a little different for all of us at the WSO, it is a return to our most important mission: to bring meaningful music to the city of Wheeling,” Devlin said.

Praised by the Washington Post for her “gorgeous singing,” soprano Bridgette Gan is quickly establishing herself as a vibrant interpreter in the musical realms of opera, concert and crossover work.

Recently, she has appeared as Marie in La fille du regiment, the Countess in Le nozze di Figaro, as Sharon in Terrance McNally’s Masterclass and the soprano soloist in Leroy Robertson’s Oratio from the Book of Mormon.

Music Under the Stars has been a Labor Day tradition for thousands of area residents and has provided annual support for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. While the WSO will be performing without an audience, they will be asking for donations through a Virtual Bucket Brigade.

“People who attend our annual Music Under the Stars concert are familiar with our “Bucket Brigade” of volunteers who wander the ampitheater and hillside collecting donations from our audience members,” said WSO Interim Director Betsy Delk.

“This year, we are taking to the airwaves with a “Virtual Bucket Brigade” so that our Wheeling Symphony fans can still support us with a donation during the concert,” she said.

To make a donation, phone the WSO office at (304) 232-6191 or go to their website at wheelingsymphony.com

Musicians from the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform during intermission.

Audiences may come to Oglebay Park earlier in the day to take advantage of their Labor Day activities. While the symphony will be performing at Oglebay’s Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, due to COVID-19 mandates, seating will not be available at this venue. Visit oglebay.com for more information about their events.

Music Under the Stars is generously supported by these sponsors: