Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony orchestra presented “Foley, Kim and a Mayer Masterpiece” Thursday evening as a part of their WesBanco Capitol Concert Series.

The orchestra was conducted by Maestro John Devlin and featured Xavier Foley on double bass and Eunice Kim on violin.

The orchestra also performed Brahm’s “Tragic Overturn” and Emilie Mayer’s Symphony No. 5.

Delvin was happy to invite Foley and Kim to Wheeling saying “At the WSO, we think it is important to highlight great American talent and music by American composers.”

Visit their website for more details on the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and their upcoming concerts.