Wheeling Symphony to hold “Musician Takeover” in front of a live audience

WHEELING, W.V.a. (WTRF) – This Friday will be the first time in more than a year that the Wheeling Symphony and their audience will all be in the same room.

However, it won’t be any ordinary symphony concert.

It’s called a “Musician Takeover” and it’s at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.

It’s not the entire symphony and there’s no conductor. It’s individual musicians–and groups of up to five–playing special pieces they have chosen.

The audience that night will get an opportunity to vote on their favorite act of the evening and your admission ticket gets you a vote. So, it’s just a really fun evening to come and hear music–everything from rock oboe music to your favorite classical tunes that you’ll all know and love. Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

You can buy extra ballots for $10 each.

There are nine musical acts and 21 musicians. The musician or group getting the most votes wins the money.

It’s part of the Sound Bites concert series, presented by the Driehorst Family Foundation.

Learn more about the event here.