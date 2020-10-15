Wheeling Threads introduces new ownership group

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Daniel Finsley launched Wheeling Threads in 2018 as a hobby, a way to distribute t-shirts he was selling to benefit The Wheeling Soup Kitchen. He had no idea he was launching what would become a local institution for Ohio Valley inspired apparel.

Fast forward almost three years, and Wheeling Threads continued to grow, and Finsley felt like he was running out of ideas and the time and energy it took to run the local apparel company.



“I was just getting burnt out. It was just me. And, at the end of the day, I never started Wheeling Threads to run a company. I started Wheeling Threads to have an outlet for my art. I never wanted to be the t-shirt guy. I wanted to be the art guy.”

In September of 2020, Finsley, the Art Director at Folklore, a Wheeling based Public Relations agency, mentioned to Nathan Daniel Blake, the co-founder and Managing Director at the agency, that he was thinking about shutting things down at Wheeling Threads.



Instead, Blake offered to purchase Wheeling Threads as long as Finsley agreed to stay on as a partner to continue creating the art and to help with distribution. Finsley agreed, and after a few more meetings, Blake and his wife Yolanda joined Finsley as co-owners at Wheeling Threads.



“Yolanda and I couldn’t be more excited to be stepping into ownership roles at Wheeling Threads. Daniel created a vehicle to celebrate the history of Wheeling and the Ohio Valley, to celebrate its story, and we look forward to not only continuing to do that important work but to expand that mission to include the stories of a reimagined Appalachian Rust Belt.”

Finsley said that making this announcement feels so good.

“With Nathan and Yolanda at the helm, we will have an even stronger vision and be able to use Wheeling Threads to impact the community in even bigger ways.