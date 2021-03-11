Wheeling To Receive An Estimated $29.5 Million From The American Rescue Plan

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- With the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden, the City of Wheeling is set to receive an estimated $29.5 million.

The City of Wheeling will receive the third most allocation funds in the state of West Virginia behind Charleston and Huntington.

City Manager, Bob Herron, released a statement to 7News regarding the funds for the city.

“The City of Wheeling is aware of the estimated $29.5 Million it will be receiving as a part of the American Rescue Plan. We have been in contact with our federal representatives and are reviewing the guidelines associated with the funding.”

You can see the full list of funding in West Virginia broken down by county and city below.