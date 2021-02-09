Wheeling University Named Best for Value in West Virginia by Niche.com

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling University has been named the Best Value College in West Virginia by Niche.com – the second collegiate ranking and review service this year to make this distinction.

“Once again, a national ranking service is recognizing Wheeling University for what so many already know – we provide students with an affordable, quality, Catholic education that prepares them well for the job market or graduate school. This recognition by Niche is a tribute to the dedicated faculty who deliver Wheeling University students a well-rounded education,” said Ginny R. Favede, president of Wheeling University.

“Despite the significant challenges brought forward in 2020 by the global pandemic, Wheeling University has continued to deliver on its promise,” said President Favede. “The fact that keeping our promise to our students and their families is being recognized by external organizations, which commend our rigorous instruction, exemplary residential and learning environment, affordability, and student-centered services, is further testament to our unwavering commitment.”

Niche.com is the second ranking service to name Wheeling University a “Best Value.” In September, U.S. News & World Report also recognized the institution as a Best Value School among its peers. Additionally, the University was selected the best regional university in West Virginia by the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.

Niche.com, an online rankings and review site founded in 2002, explores colleges to determine which institutions are a best value based on net price, alumni earnings, graduation rates and student debt. Niche uses data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as reviews from students and alumni, to rigorously analyze and rank colleges and universities.

The rankings awarded Wheeling University a score of B+ for value. The University received an A for diversity and its faculty received a B+.

“One hundred percent of the students polled told Niche, Wheeling University professors are passionate about teaching and care about the success of their students. This information re-affirms what we already know – our professors are dedicated to educating students to succeed in the classroom and in life,” President Favede added.

President Favede said by looking at a variety of data sources and reviews to determine its rankings, “Niche.com provides students and parents a holistic picture of what Wheeling University offers – from cost to academics to campus life – and compares those grades to our competition. Wheeling University was founded to provide the men and women of Appalachia a quality, affordable, Catholic education. Sixty-six years later, I am proud this University continues to be recognized for remaining true to those core values.”