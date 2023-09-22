“Wheeling University respects the rights of our students to engage in peaceful protest and in no way tried to deter the students from exercising this right."

A group of students and alumni protested campus conditions at Wheeling University Friday.

Problems at the school were recently brought the the attention of 7News.

Wheeling University president addresses campus complaints, maintenance issues

Sources have sent 7News pictures and emails about broken air conditioning during a heat wave, broken windows, broken or missing dorm room furniture, elevators broken since June, shutoff notices for utilities, holes in walls, and falling portions of ceilings with possible mildew or mold.

Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede said due to hiring challenges, the university had to contract out both maintenance and housekeeping. She says they’ve been meeting with that contracted company about the problems.

Favede responded to the protest with the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Wheeling University respects the rights of our students to engage in peaceful protest and in no way tried to deter the students from exercising this right. I have met with student leaders this week, and I am committed to continuing such dialog to ensure the university is providing each student a nurturing environment to live, learn and grow.” Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede

The school also announced its U.S. News & World Report ranking Monday, stating, ““Wheeling University was once again named the highest rated academic institution in West Virginia by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024 Best Colleges Rankings. The ranking places Wheeling as a top tier University, as well as one of the best regional universities for social mobility.”

