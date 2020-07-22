Wheeling unveils new plaza, thanking late community member for beautifying the downtown

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — A street-turned-green space was unveiled today in Wheeling, making the friendly city even more beautiful and welcoming. With lights, trees, and granite seating — the new 11th Street Plaza between Main and Market Streets holds history as B&O Railroad Station granite was laid in the plaza.

A generous $320,000 went into this plot, from the late James Hunkler, who wanted the money to be invested back into his hometown. This is all part of a $30+ million project to redo central Wheeling; in partnership with Wheeling Park Commission and the city. Many say it’s the generosity of Wheelingites, like Mr. Hunkler, that is what keeps Wheeling so beautiful.

The beautiful thing that he did is left the endowment. So, it will be well taken care of with the Wheeling Park Commission. Gabe Hays, Principal of Landscape Architecture at Wallace Pancher Group

The legacy of Wheeling will be well-maintained. We’re celebrating our 250-year-anniversary and it’s important to ensure we’re going forward. David Lindelow, CEO and President of the Wheeling Park Commission

The most important part is the endowment from Mr. Hunkler that will ensure the plaza will be upkept for years and years to come.

Next step for the city is a streetscape project, starting with Market and Main.