WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The former BG J Sumner Jones Army Reserve Center in the Clator neighborhood of Wheeling will soon be owned by the city.

Recently, Senator Shelley Moore Capito issued a statement about supporting the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, which included several provisions.

One provision was requesting the army reserve building be given to the city to use for the betterment of public safety.

City manager Bob Herron says all of this is part of Wheeling’s improvement project.

“It is our intent to have the fire department’s fire truck repair facility located there because they have garage space with high garage doors. There are also office and training opportunities for our public safety forces. So, we are very, very excited about this opportunity.” Bob Herron | Wheeling City Manager

The building is in good condition and will require almost no renovations.

Herron says this project was spearheaded by Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham.

The property will officially belong to the city once the bill is approved by the House and signed by the president.