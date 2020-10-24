Wheeling woman admits to selling “crack” cocaine

WHEELING, W.Va. – Ashly Phillips, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Phillips, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Phillips admitted to selling “crack” cocaine near Luau Manor in Wheeling in February 2020.

Phillips faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.