St. Clairsville police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly being found with a bulk amount of crack cocaine.



Officers stopped 34-year-old Melissa Hibbitts of Wheeling in front of St. Clairsville High School on Saturday evening.



Investigators discovered that she allegedly brought the drugs from Wheeling to the area to sell them.



Hibbitts was booked in the Belmont County Jail on felony possession and felony trafficking in a school zone.