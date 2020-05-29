Wheeling Woman Facing Several Felony Charges After Displaying Weapon

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wheeling woman was arrested Friday by police and is facing several felony charges after approaching officers with a weapon on Wheeling Island.

Around Midnight, officers patrolling the area of North Huron Street and Zane Street met a woman who started talking to them and displayed a knife.

Officers took immediate action to disarm the woman and take control of the situation. No one was injured during the incident.


Arrested was Brandy Christine Vittori, 31 of Wheeling. She is charged with obstructing an officer, brandishing, and assault of an officer.


Vittori was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

