Wheeling woman indicted for failing to register

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Bobbi Jo Starry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, is facing a sex offender registry charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Starry, 55, was indicted on one count of “Failure to Register.”

Starry, who is required to register as a sex offender, is accused of failing to update her registry from January to August 2020 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.

Starry faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.