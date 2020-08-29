Wheeling woman jailed on Malicious Assault charges after stabbing man

OHIO COUNTY — A Wheeling woman has been arrested after stabbing a man early this morning in North Wheeling.
Around 7:15 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Main Street for a domestic related fight involving two people. When officers arrived, they met a man who was injured from apparent stab wounds. According to the victim, he and a woman got into a verbal argument, which turned physically violent, resulting in a stabbing.
Police arrested Tonya M. Burton, 38 of Wheeling and have charged her with malicious assault. She was transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.
Wheeling Fire Department paramedics assisted the victim with medical treatment.
