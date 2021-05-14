Wheeling woman sentenced for failing to register

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Bobbi Jo Starry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 30 months of incarceration for a sex offender registry charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Starry, 55, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Failure to Register.” Starry, who is required to register as a sex offender, admitted to failing to update her registry from January to August 2020 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.