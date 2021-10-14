Wheeling women hits national tv with victorian home restoration

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may have heard the saying “Out with the old and in with the new,” well it is quite the opposite for a local architectural historian.

Betsy Sweeny is the director of programming for Wheeling Heritage.

Her restoration project of her East Wheeling Victorian home will be featured in a new television series called “In With the Old.”

The episode will also highlight the revitalization efforts taking place across the city.

Sweeny says her passion is what brought her to the city of Wheeling and that she hopes her restoration project of her home inspires others.

I came here because this is the best place to do this kind of rehabilitation. We have so many beautiful historic homes and buildings that are just begging to be saved and we have a ton of incentives and resources available for people who want to do that. The fact that we get to see that my house is not anything exceptional, it is just an example of restoration and preservation that is happening here in Wheeling is so exciting. The fact that we were able to not only feature my property but to incorporate the talent of our Wheeling Heritage media crew made it all worth wild. Betsy Sweeny director of heritage programming for Wheeling Heritage

Beginning Oct. 15. You can see the process in the Magnolia Network’s original series “In With the Old,” streaming on discovery plus.