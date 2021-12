WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A major grant from the Department of Justice will be used to take on a rising problem in the Northern Panhandle.

More than 880 thousand dollars has been awarded to the YWCA of Wheeling.

West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say funding will go toward prevention of human trafficking, keeping neighborhoods safe and stopping internet crimes against children.

Wheeling has the only shelter specifically for trafficking victims in the Mountain State.