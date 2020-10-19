Wheeling’s City Solicitor Elected as Treasurer/Secretary of International Municipal Attorneys Association

WHEELING, W.VA. – City Solicitor Rosemary Humway-Warmuth has been elected as an officer of the International Municipal Attorneys Association (IMLA) which is the oldest professional association of municipal lawyers from across the United States and Canada.

Humway-Warmuth was elected to the Office of Treasurer/Secretary of the IMLA during the 2020 fall conference. The Office of Treasurer places her in line for succession to the positions of President-Elect and President of the prestigious association.

“I am humbled by the honor of the nomination and election to the Office of Treasurer/Secretary of IMLA after serving on its Board of Directors for many years and I look forward to continuing to promote the goals of championing the development of fair and realistic legal strategies and solutions for municipal legal practitioners,” she said.

Humway-Warmuth is the only attorney in the state of West Virginia to be certified and one of only a handful of attorneys throughout the nation to be re-certified for two decades as a Local Government Fellow by the IMLA which provides local governments a reliable benchmark for identifying experienced and knowledgeable local government legal practitioners.

Additionally, she is the West Virginia Municipal Lawyers Association president and has previously served as the West Virginia IMLA State Chairperson for 16 years. HumwayWarmuth has been a moderator and participant on several panels at the national conferences and has also been a member of the Municipal League of West Virginia’s Legislative Review Committee and assists the League on various issues concerning matters of state legislation which affect municipalities. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the board of the Ohio County Bar Association, the West Virginia Bar Association and the State Bar Local Government Lawyers Committee.