Wheeling’s frontier era comes back to life this weekend during “Fort Henry Days”

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’d like to do something fun this weekend, you could take a step back into time… dating back to Wheeling’s frontier era.

Fort Henry Days are making a return at Oglebay.

Just yesterday this was an open space, and this weekend it’s bringing the late 18th century back to life with forts, cabins, and reenactors. You’ll meet speakers and demonstrators. There’ll be dancing, an artillery demonstration, and of course, a battle reenactment, and this year, there’s a special emphasis on women’s roles both on the frontier and in the defense.

Organizers of the event call the whole experience a one-of-a-kind.

“In fact, we think this event is probably the most unique event in the whole tri-state area. This is not a colonial festival. They are actually living in the 18th century for a weekend, and we hope you’ll learn a lot and see a lot and enjoy it. There’ll be smells and sights and sounds and just a feast for the senses, so please come out and enjoy it.” David Perri, Fort Henry Days

Organizers say there’s a lot of work that goes into the set up, but they managed to transform the fields in just a matter of hours.

If you’d like to experience it for yourself, it’s Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Just go past Oglebay’s Good Zoo, and you can’t miss it. The whole event is free.