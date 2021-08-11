Wheeling’s Home for Men changes name, will now accept women as residents

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve ever been to Warwood, chances are you’ve driven by it.

For almost 100 years now, the Home for Men has sat quietly on Main Street.

But the sleepy retirement home is now undergoing what could be its most radical change ever.

Three weeks from today, they will begin to admit female residents into the community.

And since it’s no longer just a home for men, the re-imagining of the home comes with a new name and a new logo.

Even under its previous moniker, the president says it wasn’t just men who wanted to make a home in the cozy brick building on the town’s main road.

Women have expressed a desire to come into the home and we would like to welcome them into the Warwood Estates community. Dr. Gary Kenamond, President, Warwood Estates Board of Directors

However, allowing both sexes doesn’t mean the board is abandoning Mr. Brown’s vision.

They say they’re committed to the keeping their residents safe and comfortable.

That means some pretty generous perks for those who decide to live at the Estates.

Three meals a day, laundry service and housekeeping services, taking to and from doctor’s appointments, podiatrist and haircuts, three and four weeks respectively. Mark Knuth, Warwood Estates Executive Director

That’s a lot of benefits, but the board is pledging that they’ll keep their standards high while opening their arms to other guests.

The things that will not change is the quality of service we provide to our residents. Mark Knuth, Warwood Estates Executive Director

Thanks to the endowment of their founder, the building has been able to expand and renovate several times.

And they hope their newest expansion will keep their quiet home a prime spot for Friendly City retirees.

We’ve always been considered one of the best kept secrets in Warwood. Mark Knuth, Warwood Estates Executive Director

The Estates will be open to women on September 1st.

If you’re 62 or older and are interested, give them a call at 304-277-1911 and apply to live at a historic home with an eye toward the future.