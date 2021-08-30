Wheeling’s iconic Suspension Bridge is about to undergo repairs; Gov. Justice & WVDOH announces rehabilitation project

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-The iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge has been left untouched for a couple years, but that’s about to change.

Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways say a project to revamp the historic structure has just been awarded funds. Advantage Steel & Construction has been awarded a contract for over $17 million. This will cover necessary repairs to its superstructure and substructure, but that’s not all. It’ll also fix any damaged suspension cables, renovate lighting, and clean and paint the span.

This bridge has been closed to drivers ever since September 2019.

Even Mayor Glenn Elliot is excited for the future of this iconic structure.

“It is absolutely fantastic news for the City of Wheeling to know that its most iconic structure, the Suspension Bridge, is going to be fully repaired and rehabilitated. I applaud the efforts of Governor Jim Justice and his team at the Division of Highways to secure the funding for this critical project. Without his leadership, the future of this irreplaceable public treasure could have remained in jeopardy.” Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliot

