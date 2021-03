WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) -- The future of a fee that was voted on and passed in the city of Wheeling last year to increase safety and improve infrastructure is now up in the air.

But-- Wheeling isn't the only city who will be affected in the Mountain State if the state legislature rids cities abilities to implement User Fees.

The User Fee was established in Wheeling to help fire, EMS, and police services. As city officials say-- it's not fluff, it's to establish a more efficient system. And abolishing the user fee would be detrimental for the future of Wheeling fire and Wheeling police.