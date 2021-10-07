When was your last checkup? Fair at Wheeling Health Right reminds us about routine care

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 has claimed the majority of our health discussions this year.

So much so, that it often overshadows all the other ways we take care of our body.

That’s why the Wheeling Health Right Health Fair was held today—to remind us all of that routine care we may have missed.

The second year for the fair was nearly twice as big as the first.

Dozens of booths stressed the importance of routine care and offered pamphlets, brochures and even tests for just about any issue you can think of.

Whether it’s physical health, mental health or just help parenting—a professional was there to talk you through it.

A lot of times, people including myself, we don’t really go to the doctors to get checked up, we just kind of go when we get sick, and these health fairs allow us to really look at to see what we need to keep healthy in our bodies, Kelcie Sturgeon, Program Coordinator, West Virginia Cancer Institute

You could stop by and get a quick check of your blood pressure—and even take a stroll through a giant inflatable colon warning of the signs of cancer.

If you need a flu or COVID test—those were on hand too.

And of course, it wasn’t just about the important screening info.

No health fair would be complete without the freebies, to remind us of the 24-7 care available to all of us.