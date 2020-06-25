While state says OK, Wheeling says no way to fireworks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inching closer to the 4th of July, the Wheeling Fire Chief says they’re already responding to illegal use of fireworks.

If you bought some and have been waiting to let ’em loose, make sure it’s not within Wheeling’s city limits! (This includes bottle and sky rockets, roman candles, and sky lanterns.)

The confusion is; state code allows for certain flying projectiles and explosions, while Wheeling is stricter. You can still purchase the fireworks in city limits, you just can’t ignite them.

Our biggest concern is the spread of fire and that’s why our city code is different than our state code. Sparklers, fountains things like that are acceptable in the city limits. I know it’s going to happen. We’re already answering calls for fireworks and people just have to be aware that they are so dangerous. Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Chief

Chief Helms says not just causing fires if too close to houses, but also it can be traumatic for people who are not expecting the loud bangs.

And while on the hills of Oglebay the fireworks show remains on, in downtown Wheeling, the fire chief said the close-proximity fireworks show just wasn’t possible for social distancing guidelines.