Why is Wheeling going blue? Mayor says green was so 2019

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — 2020 has brought many changes, and now Wheeling will have to get used to a new color scheme!

Wheeling’s Fort Henry Bridge, known for its iconic green, is going blue! Of course, you’ve probably seen the half-done look on your commute, but since the bridge has been green for as long as most Wheelingites can remember, why blue?

DOH reached out to council, asking the city for input.

The color pallet was only 5 — Either the same green, light blue, dark blue, yellow, or gray.

Council thought why not Mountaineer colors? Yellow and blue, but the state said no to the creative scheme. So, dark blue it is.

Wheeling’s Mayor Glenn Elliott remembers the bridge being green since he was a kid… Him and council think the pop of color was a necessary change and shows a pivot in Wheeling’s history.

So far, it’s one of the rare decisions that I think city council has made that everybody seems to like. I haven’t heard a lot of negative feedback for it yet. If you see a picture of the bridge, you’re going to look at the color and say, ‘Well that was either before 2020 or after 2020. Because, that will kinda be the line of demarcation. I think it’s going to be that deep blue for 30 years, and then the next city council down the road will maybe have the say on changing it again. Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliott

The green signs will remain green. Many tell 7NEWS the bridge ‘pops’ now.