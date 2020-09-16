Will schools move remote if Ohio County goes orange on the DHHR map?

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Ohio County is now gold just a day after Governor Justice added the color to the county Covid-tracking map. Gold is one step above yellow but it’s not at the stage where you need to take aggressive action…. yet. But here’s the tricky part… Ohio County has been yellow on the education map despite the DHHR map fluctuation.

Here’s the difference: The DHHR map gives you a gauge of what’s happening daily; and can limit activity for the general public. But the school map is decided for the whole week, so to not constantly jump back-and-forth.

In terms of moving to more aggressive action, the cap on gold is 14.9 active cases and Ohio County currently sits at 14.49. So, if Ohio County, moves into orange — Does that mean the education map changes instantly? Not necessarily. Public gatherings could be cut down from 25 to 10 but the department is tracking more where cases break out.

If 10 cases come from one institution, then all the schools in the county will likely *not have to move remote.

Trending towards another color, such as orange or red, for the school system or the county system is highly likely. Anything could happen, especially as we get more cases, or you have a situation where a lot of people within a small area got infected because it’s very easy to pass. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

With three higher education facilities in the county, they are tied directly to the county’s case numbers. One example where we saw a cluster of 11 cases arise was West Liberty University. But just Wednesday, West Liberty reported that the cases of COVID-19 dropped this week to four active cases and the campus is now 99.9 percent negative.