Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sometimes, even the Friendly City gets the blues.

For decades now, we’ve had our very own Bluesfest to celebrate one of America’s most emotion-packed and expressive forms of music

We’re used to watching the musicians every August, but this year they’re making a winter appearance—and they’re ready to shake, rattle and roll at the McClure Hotel in March.

The Winter Blues Weekend is part of Roxby Development’s plan to bring more entertainment options to the city.

More than a dozen musicians will jam late into the night in the hotel’s ballroom.

Then on Sunday, they’ll take it down a notch with an acoustic blues brunch.

Founder Bruce Wheeler says he’s happy to see his festival back on a yearly schedule, even if COVID messed with the numbering.

I started the Bluesfest back in 2001. I tried to make it easy on myself because I would say it’s the second Bluesfest, it’s the 4th and it was the year that it was. But then COVID hit and we couldn’t do the 20th in 2020. So we did the 20th in 2021. Now, I’ll never know what year it is. Bruce Wheeler, Director of Entertainment, Roxby Development

Tickets for both single days and the entire weekend are already on sale at Heritagemusicfest.com.

They even have passes available already for this August’s Bluesfest…although that lineup isn’t final yet.