Winter strikes again…this time with potholes.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Beneath the snow and ice, a new batch of potholes is quietly forming.



The cycle of rain, snow, warm-up and re-freeze is going on.



West Virginia Department of Highways District 6 Engineer Tony Clark says it won’t immediately cause potholes, but it’s a series of steps in that direction.

The temperature drops, it freezes, that water that has infiltrated the pavement greezes and pops out chunks of pavement. Then it warms up, it warms up, the traffic kind of knocks those chunks around, water gets down in further and then it freezes again. Tony Clark – DOH District 6 Engineer

He says it’s really the series of freezes and thaws that we typically get throughout the winter that creates potholes.



Tony Clark says that can even happen on a daily basis, with fairly warm afternoons and then freezing nights.