Experience The Dark Side Of The Rainbow in Wheeling on Saturday.

The House Lounge at The Mcclure Hotel will be putting together a night of Pink Floyd and the Wizard of Oz like you’ve never seen before and it’s completely free.

The production starts at 7. This is a family-friendly event for all ages with free arcade play for those 12 and under.

Anyone over the age can get unlimited arcade play for $10.00

More information can be found on The House Lounge Facebook Page.