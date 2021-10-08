WLU celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Elementary students

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Liberty had some fun this year while also teaching elementary kids a thing or two about hispanic culture.

Familiar faces on the hilltop made their way to campus.

Spanish Professor Felipe Rojas welcomed students from West Liberty Elementary.

It’s the first year the University has done something like this. The kids joined Professor Rojas for a fun and important lesson.

The kids learned the amount of people in our country who speak Spanish.

Rojas taught the students a little about his home country He showed them a traditional Chilean outfit and dance.

The Chupalla is paired with a Poncho. Making an outfit often worn while doing the Cueca, a traditional Chilean dance.

Rojas even brought some Chilean noisemakers and toys for the kids.

It’s his first time doing something like this and Rojas says it’s a bit nerve-racking.

He says, “I might be the first person they’re exposed to as a person of hispanic heritage.”

Rojas isn’t letting those nerves get in the way because it’s an opportunity for some students to relate to him.

Rojas hopes his lessons will give these kids a lifetime of interest.

Rojas says, “Hopefully they can get something, a great experience out of this and they can talk to their parents about it and their parents in return will teach them a little bit more about the culture.”