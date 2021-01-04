Woman arrested and charged with arson in connection with Wheeling Island fire

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have released new details about the Wheeling Island fire that happened Sunday

Linda McLaughlin has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the South York Street house fire.

First responders received a call around 2:45PM, and crews arrived only a couple minutes later.

Firefighters say flames could be seen coming from the front room and porch area.

The blaze was quickly put out and no one was injured, including two cats that were rescued from the inside