Woman dies after getting struck by a vehicle in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have confirmed the death of a woman that struck by a vehicle by Avenue Eats in the Woodsdale Monday afternoon.

Police say the initial reports shows that the woman was at fault for jaywalking but the incident is still under investigation.

Police also say that a crew is checking on cameras in the area for their report.

Wheeling PD did not release a name.

