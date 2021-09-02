Women on the Job: Female workers increasing in construction industry

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Women are putting an end to a stereotype and showing the world their quality skill set in the construction industry, where the number of female workers has noticeably increased.

April Parker has been an operating engineer for more than a decade and told 7News everyone is on an even playing field. She said they have a group of hardworking women that bring skills of all trades to the team.

I’ve seen a lot of women in this company. It is hard somedays, but you must give it what it takes and the guys respect you for that. You cannot just come out here and do nothing and expect to get any respect at all. April Parker, Operating Engineer

Many of the women said they did not expect to find themselves in this career, but that they really enjoy it.

Kimberly Foy has been with Swank construction for about 15 years and encourages other women that are interest to take the leap.

“If there are any women considering it don’t second guess. I mean if you want to come out, every craft has an apprenticeship. You do not have to know anything. They will teach you.” Kimberly Foy, Teamster

Construction can be a very hands-on and difficult job.

I love it. I mean, I love every single day and it’s crazy because I actually wake up in the morning and say ‘well, I’m going to work’ and I don’t hate it. Monica Mammano, Carpenter

Pete Doughlass, the General Superintendent at Swank Construction, said during his time he’s seen a noticeable increase in female employees. He also said in every project they have about two to three women per crew.