Woodsdale Elementary has a special visitor for Black History Month

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)

As WTRF honors black history, today we take you to Woodsdale Elementary School where they had a special visitor .

Wheeling YWCA Cultural, Diversity, and Community Outreach Director Ron Scott got to speak to students about what diversity is, and why it’s important.

Scott demonstrated diversity to the students by using a variety of colored balls to represent what makes each of us unique.

He let them know we should celebrate our differences because that’s what shapes history.

“Think about it like it’s a great thing, it sets it apart, it gives it some character, it makes it special… Everyone from all different walks of life or demographics have contributed to what the country is today, and we always have to remember that. So, it’s important to have months like black history month to make sure that people understand: we’ve all contributed to make this country as great as it is.” Ron Scott – Wheeling YWCA Cultural, Diversity, and Community Outreach Director

Ron Scott ended by asking the students to raise their hands and say something that makes them weird or special… followed by applause from their peers.