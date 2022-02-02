Woodsdale Elementary participates in the #Betty White Challenge to benefit local shelter

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) It was a puppy party Wednesday at Woodsdale Elementary School in Wheeling.

The student council participated in a nationwide viral fundraising effort honoring the life of Betty White.

Council members wanted to support the cuddly canines for the Betty White Challenge.

In addition to raising money for the Ohio County Animal Shelter, the students received everything from dog food, bowls, and toys to give to these happy pooches.

Students also collected things like blankets to keep the dogs warm and cleaning supplies to clean up after them at the shelter.

We gave them sheets that said everything to donate. We got a lot of donations, so we got the reward of playing with the puppies. Caroline Wack, Woodsdale Elementary 5th grader

We donated some money and food and toys for the puppies and as a reward of doing that we got to play with the puppies. Abby McGowan, Woodsdale Elementary 4th grader

White was a longtime animal lover and advocate for the welfare of animals and because of this, the children wanted to keep White’s spirit alive.

The adorable puppies will be available for adoption beginning next week.

WTRF is a partner in education with Woodsdale Elementary School.