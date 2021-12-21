Woodsdale Elementary School gets a makeover in 2 short days

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Woodsdale Elementary School’s big makeover is two days away from taking shape.

But there may be a few bumps along the way involving parking.

The school built in the 70s has been untouched, but that’s about to change…

Woodsdale Elementary School is taking on a major transformation. The school is expanding in the back, upgrading the cafeteria, doing a total remodeling of the classrooms, and that’s not all. The school’s also putting in safety features and some HVAC updates.

And as far as the parking situation goes, the school has ironed out the details. The school will lose some staff parking spots during construction. But Principal Ashlea Minch says they’ve secured some spots at the urgent care nearby.

Meanwhile, Principal Minch can’t wait for the ground breaking.

“We’re really excited. It’s finally happening. We’ve been waiting a lot of time for this and our teachers and students deserve it… A little growing pains getting there. We’re ready to get it over and done.” Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

Principal Minch says the school has also worked out parking logistics with the construction company. She says they’re making sure not too many trucks park around the school.

The principal also reminds everyone there will be more cars parked on the street near the school, and she just asks for patience and understanding.

The construction project is slated to be completed in a years-time.