World Cancer Day: How can we fight the disease?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an ugly word. Cancer.

A scary diagnosis.

It’s taken our family and friends, but in a strange way it unites us.

Thursday was World Cancer Day.

A day to raise awareness, and to show those fighting the disease that we’re with them.

As we observe World Cancer Day, doctors say there are ways we can make a difference, which starts with education.

Cancer is a worldwide problem, it’s not just our problem. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

A global problem that won’t get any better unless breakthroughs and successes are shared.

In fact, Dr. Pollock explained many of the treatments offered in the U.S. to cancer patients were initiated in other countries.

The only way we’re going to ever really conquer the disease is if we participate in the international effort to do so. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

So those of us who aren’t directly involved in treatments or cures, can we even make a difference?

The answer is yes.

Dr. Pollock said the easiest way to do that starts with a talk with your doctor.

And ask, ‘what screening tests should I go through to that are age appropriate for me given my family history, my personal history?’. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

He explained there are new screenings for lung cancer as well as colorectal cancers, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer. Many others are in development.

There’s something else we can do that may be a little more difficult.

If you wanna do one thing, one thing that will absolutely, positively improve your life, the likelihood of you living longer is to give up tobacco entirely. Tobacco is the worst thing that we as humans have done to one another. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

This year the theme for World Cancer Day is “I am and I will”.

What will we do to counter the attitude that nothing can be done about cancer and protect patients from the negative advertising of the disease?

That discourage them from treatment, that makes them hysterical, that are nefarious, that encourage them to buy or purchase very expensive, uh experimental non-proven treatments and cure approaches. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

Dr. Pollock also said don’t be in denial. Meaning, when something feels like it’s going wrong with your body, go and see your doctor. He added early detection is critical, and the only way to find cancer is to get checked.

We need to understand that most if not all cancers start small. And smaller, earlier stage cancers are more easier to treat and to cure than those that are more advanced and larger and have spread. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital Schiffler Cancer Center

