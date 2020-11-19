Honoring World Pancreatic Cancer Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even though 2020 is the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another cause that deserves recognition this November.

Thursday, November 19 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

While pancreatic Cancer is one of the lesser-known cancers, it is still the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

It only has a 10% survival rate while COVID-19 has a survival rate well over 90%.

Pancreatic cancer impacts everyone. The late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg both lost their battles to the disease this year.

Actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling lost her mother to the cancer and is now using her voice to help raise awareness.

While bringing awareness to the disease helps, what can we expect for the future?

Dr. Pollock from Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center explains.

The future for this disease is to continue to study its molecular biology, identify protein targets, and then develop the drugs and other therapeutics that can target those proteins, affect shrinkage of the tumor to get people to surgery. We tend, in cancer, to spend most of our attention on the more common diseases. Once we have gotten really really good at curing the more common diseases, then we tend to spend more time researching the diseases we don’t do so well with, and pancreatic cancer is one of those. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Schiffler Cancer Center

Funding for research programs and services has been significantly reduced due to the pandemic.